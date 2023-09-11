Monday, September 11, 2023 – An alleged drunk driver caused destruction and almost ran over people after he crashed his Land Rover Discovery into Tamasha Lounge – a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi.

The driver reportedly spent the night indulging in alcohol.

As he was leaving early morning, he crashed his expensive car into the club.

CCTV footage obtained from the club shows some bystanders scampering for safety as the intoxicated driver ploughes his vehicle into the club.

The metallic seats stopped the vehicle from going farther inside.

The incident happened at around 6:02 a.m. on Saturday.

Luckily, most revellers had already left the club.

See photo and CCTV footage of the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.