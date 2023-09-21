Thursday, September 21, 2023 – A kind-hearted motorist came to the rescue of a seemingly depressed man who risked his life walking in the middle of the busy Thika Superhighway.

The smartly dressed man was in deep thought as he walked along the busy highway and when the motorist noticed that he might be knocked down by oncoming vehicles, he stopped his vehicle and pleaded with him to cross over to the service lane.

When he engaged him in a conversation, he confessed that he was fed up with life.

“ Mimi nimechoka na Maisha. Sina kazi, sina nini,’’ he was heard saying in the video.

The motorist took him to a nearby hotel and bought him some food.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet due to the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.