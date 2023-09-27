Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – A Tanzanian lady decided to play with the mind of a scammer after he tried to defraud her.

As he engaged her in a conversation over the phone, she started seducing him with her seductive voice.

The scammer fell into her trap and forgot about his scamming business for a moment.

The charming lady has a seductive voice that no man can resist.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

