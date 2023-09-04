Monday, September 4, 2023 – A beautiful Kenyan lady by the name of Mimo Chelimo had vowed to stay celibate but her plans were shattered after turning 30.

She claims that she has experienced a high libido after turning 30.

Sharing a video on Tiktok, she wrote, “The plan was to stay celibate but nobody warned me about the 30’s libido,’’.

One study showed that women between the ages of 27 and 45 had more libido than younger women.

Chelimo is very pretty and men can shoot their shot.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.