Sunday, September 10, 2023 – A 77-year-old man reportedly collapsed and died while having a steamy session with a 32-year-old lady at Shammah Hotel in Masii.

According to a police report, the proprietor of the hotel rushed to a nearby police station to report after the man was found lying unconscious in the room.

Police visited the hotel accompanied by detectives and found the man lying dead on the bed.

The lady he had booked the room with was also found in the room.

Upon further search, police recovered blue pills, which he believed to have taken, leading to his death.

The body was taken to Machakos Funeral Home awaiting postmortem and the lady arrested for further interrogation.

Here’s what the police report reads.

