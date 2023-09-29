Friday, September 29, 2023 – TV personality, Sharon Osbourne has revealed she goes three days a week without eating.

The 70-year-old former X Factor judge made headlines in recent weeks after revealing she lost weight with the help of the drug, Ozempic.

Now Sharon, who is married to rocker Ozzy Osbourne, confessed she goes days without food.

She made the comment while having a conversation with her kids, son Jack and daughter Kelly Osbourne.

Speaking in an exclusive clip of their family audio show, The Osbournes Podcast, the group noted the world would ‘descend into chaos’ if people were forced to go without nine meals in a row.

Jack, 37, said: ‘If you have something that someone wants, they’ll kill you for it. You know how far away we are as a society from complete and utter breakdowns? Nine meals.

‘When you break it down, you are nine meals away from a complete and utter breakdown. That’s three days of breakfast, lunch and dinner. That goes away for people, they go three days without eating, they will murder each other, their neighbours, everything.’

It was then that Sharon noted: ‘God, I do that every week. At least three days without eating.’

Their guest Jason Kennedy then interjected: ‘That’s called intermittent fasting.’

Earlier this month, Sharon who has been open about her noticeable weight loss, said she now questions how far she’s gone.

Appearing with her family, including Jack and Kelly, on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon made a brief comment on her weight.

Showing off her trimmed-down figure on the show, Sharon admitted: ‘It’s just time to stop, I didn’t actually want to go this thin, but it just happened.

‘I’ll probably put it all on again soon!’ she added.