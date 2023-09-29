Friday, September 29, 2023 – A school coach has overturned on the M53 motorway in Wirral, Merseyside, England, and a “number of casualties” have been confirmed.

The North West Ambulance Service has confirmed that a woman has been taken to hospital in “serious condition” with “50 other patients” being treated at the scene.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Wirral University Teaching Hospitals have both declared “major incidents” with the former stating that the Emergency Department is “currently extremely busy”.

Police said the coach struck a motorway reservation shortly after 08:00 BST.

Caldy Grange Grammar School in the Wirral has confirmed that the coach belonged to them, with students “affected”, and another school also thought to be involved.

The school said staff were “actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families”.

In a post on X, local councillor Sherin Akhtar said the coach had been travelling to West Kirby Grammar School at the time.

West Kirby Grammar said it was aware of the incident “involving the W3 bus service”.

“We are in communication with the bus provider and emergency services who have advised that they will keep us updated,” the school said.

“We would appreciate your help in keeping our telephone lines clear so that this communication can continue.”

Two air ambulances were called to the scene as part of the emergency response between junction 4 at Bebington and junction 5 in Hooton.

The ambulance service, which also declared a major incident, said: “So far, one female patient has been taken to the hospital, suffering major trauma-related injuries.

“There are also nearly 50 other patients being assessed at the scene.

“We are working closely with our incident partners to convey people away from the scene.”

Unison said health care workers taking industrial action had immediately returned to work to help following the crash..

A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this terrible incident.”

In a post on X, Labour MP for Birkenhead Mick Whitley said: “My thoughts are with everyone who’s been affected by the terrible incident on the M53.

“Please keep clear of the area and allow the emergency services to do their work.

“If you’re a Birkenhead constituent who’s been affected, I will do whatever I can to support you.”