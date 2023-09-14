Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Authorities in Russia are investigating how a woman died when her condition deteriorated ‘catastrophically’ two days after she underwent whole-body liposuction at a Russian clinic.

The woman identified as Anna Andrea, 47, reportedly had fat removed from her face, neck, chin, breasts, stomach, hips, flanks, back, inner and outer thighs, buttocks, knees, calves, and ankles in a single procedure.

A top Russian plastic surgeon Maria Burlova, head of Abriell Clinic, carried out the operation in St. Petersburg.

The dead woman’s husband and daughter said they were not told when she was rushed to a state hospital as complications developed two days after the procedure.

She is suspected to have suffered a heart attack and body swelling.

Her daughter Kira Fedora said her mother had planned only a facelift.

‘She only discussed this procedure with me, and also with her friends and my father,’ said the bereaved daughter.

She claimed her mother was ‘pressured’ into surgery on not only her face but her entire body, which the clinic actively promotes.

Her mother had undergone heart checks before the surgery and ‘everything was fine’, she said.

After the full-body liposuction, her mother communicated with her family before her condition deteriorated.

‘We have already filed a lawsuit against this clinic,’ said the daughter.

A probe by the Russian Investigative Committee is underway.

The clinic is suspected of ‘performing work or providing services that do not meet safety requirements’.

This could lead to a maximum six-year jail term for causing death by ‘negligence.’