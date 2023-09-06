Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Last Tuesday, a 46-year-old man named Josphat Rotich, also known as Mahesh Babu Abdul, eloped with a 16-year-old Form Two student just a day before the school was set to open.



The parents, residing in Mwiki, immediately reported the incident to Santon Police Station, only to be redirected to Kasarani Police Station, since they have tracking capabilities.

The initial signal traced the suspect and the young victim to Nakuru, then to Salgaa.



However, last night, the suspect, who happened to be a neighbor to the girl’s parents, sneaked into his house under the cover of darkness.

Despite desperate calls to the police, their response only came later in the morning when the entire neighborhood threatened to take the matter into their own hands.

Following his arrest at 5 a.m., Santon Police Station has inexplicably refused to mobilize and rescue the girl allegedly trapped in Salgaa.

Her fate remains unknown, and the suspect, a repeat offender with multiple defilement cases, could slip through the cracks and harm her to erase evidence if she is still alive.



According to a reliable source, it appears someone may be intentionally delaying for 24 hours, after which the suspect could be released on police bail, disappearing without a trace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.