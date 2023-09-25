Friday, September 29, 2023 – A young man has died after his doctors allegedly carried out an error during diagnosis.

After experiencing headaches and sickness in June 2023, 25-year-old Joshua went to the hospital to get his symptoms checked.

Doctors carried out a CT scan and diagnosed him with appendicitis.

After having surgery to remove his appendix, he was sent home but was re-admitted to the hospital hours later after feeling sick.

Another scan revealed an anomaly on his brain, he was allegedly told it was a computer error and doctors discharged him again.

After a few back-and-forth trips to the emergency department, Joshua eventually collapsed in his grandparents’ bathroom and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Woolwich, UK for another CT scan.

Further tests revealed a large brain tumour that had spread from the right side of his brain to the back and brain stem, and the dad-of-one was moved to an oncology ward.

In early September, a biopsy revealed the tumour to be an aggressive brain cancer, midline glioma.

Joshua’s family say they were told he had three months to live but the 26-year-old sadly passed away just 12 days later, at Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice.

Reacting to his death, Joshua’s mum, Eve Pateman, said: ‘He loved making people laugh.

‘He was an amazing dad, brother and a brilliant son. He was just a fantastic man.’

‘He did not want another person to go through what he went through. We quickly began working with Brain Tumour research. He just wanted to give even during his hardest time.’

Joshua leaves behind his four-year-old son, Andrew.

His mum added: ‘We have been massively supported by the community and our family. People have been unbelievably generous. I have just been overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses and people.

‘It was Joshua’s wish for the money raised to go into a trust fund for his son. It is a really beautiful legacy he has been able to leave him.’