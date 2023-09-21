Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – A bride-to-be has died at the age of 21 after getting a boob job because she wanted to show off her cleavage in a low-cut wedding dress.

Beautician Alessia Neboso, 21, from Italy, was planning to wed her longtime boyfriend Mario Lucchesi. But just days after the breast implant surgery, Alessia started to feel unwell.

She reportedly developed a high fever, fatigue, a cough, weakness, and gastrointestinal issues.

After her condition worsened, her family took her to the emergency room of the Villa dei Fiori Clinic in Acerra near Naples, Italy. By the time she was admitted on 20 September, her condition was critical.

Dr Feliciano Ciccarelli told local media: ‘The colleagues on duty immediately understood that the situation was very serious.

‘Her functional indicators were all altered; the kidneys were already failing, her white blood cell count was at 17,000, and she was starting to have difficulty breathing.’

The normal range for a white blood cell count is typically between 4,000 and 11,000 per microlitre.

Dr Ciccarelli continued: ‘We subjected her to all possible tests. We wanted to understand where the sepsis was localised.

‘We did an ultrasound and a CT scan of the abdomen, another CT scan of the chest, from which we understood that the problem was coming from the lungs.’

Alessia was stabilised and taken to the ICU.

Despite medics’ attempts to keep her alive, she died from a cardiac arrest a few hours later.

A close friend, who chose to remain anonymous, told local media: ‘Her dream was to get married wearing a beautiful low-cut dress that would highlight her new cleavage.

‘Alessia had always had a complex about her small breasts, even though they weren’t really that small, in fact: in my opinion, they were almost perfect.

‘But she didn’t want to listen to advice and had made up her mind to have it done; she didn’t care what others said.

‘She didn’t even want to listen to her boyfriend; he wasn’t in favour either.

‘When she came to my house for a manicure, she talked about nothing else, and she was very happy to have found the courage to go to the surgeon.’

Alessia had decided to enlarge her breasts by a couple of sizes at a clinic specialising in plastic surgery.

She first went there for routine tests before returning on 11 September for the operation, and was discharged the on the same day.

Dr Ciccarelli said: ‘She was fine until the 18th.

‘The first discomforts came that evening and continued the next morning.

‘Then the progressive worsened until the 20th, when she arrived at the clinic in critical condition and in ‘code red’.’

Alessia’s devastated family has filed a complaint and police are now investigating.

Her parents told local media: ‘If there are liabilities, they must come to light. If Alessia died because of the doctors, we want justice.

‘She was doing great, she was beautiful, young, and healthy. They must tell us what happened in that operating room.’