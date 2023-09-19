Thursday, September 21, 2023 – A 19-year-old had to be rescued after he became stuck in the air, suspended from a bridge more than 700 feet above the ground in Placer County, California.

On Tuesday, September 19, Law enforcement officials shared a post detailing the rescue where the teen who was filming a stunt on the Foresthill Bridge in Sacramento had to be saved.

According to a Facebook post, the teen’s equipment failed while he was swinging from California’s tallest bridge and the fourth tallest in the United States.

”He was in that harness for probably an hour and fifteen before we could get him up and off,’ said Nolan Hale with the California Department of Forestry and Fire.

The teen was uninjured but was ‘pretty shaken up,’ Hale said. Both the 19-year-old and his 17-year-old friend who was recording the stunt were given trespassing citations.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the rescue happened Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. when the 17-year-old called to report that his friend was dangling.

More than two dozen first responders from the local sheriff’s office and Cal Fire responded to the scene to assist in the rescue.

During their investigation, police discovered that the 19-year-old was swinging from the underside of the bridge for a recorded stunt.

As they were filming, the teen became stuck approximately 30 feet under the catwalk and more than 700 feet from the ground.

The bridge is the fourth highest in the United States