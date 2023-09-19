Sunday, September 10, 2023 – American tennis star, Coco Gauff, has won the US Open after defeating second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka to win her first Grand Slam title.

The 19-year-old sixth seed defeated the Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open women’s final on Saturday, September 9.

The win for Coco Gauff means she is now the first American to win a US Open singles title since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

Gauff was presented with the trophy by Billie Jean King and had words for those who doubted her.

‘Thanks to the people who didn’t believe in me. I won a 1000 title (in Cincinnati) and people said it was the biggest I would get. I tried my best to carry this with grace, those who thought they were putting water on my fire they were adding gas to it, I’m burning so bright now.

‘Oh my goodness, it means so much to me, I feel like I’m a little bit in shock. God puts you through tribulations and that makes it even more sweeter than I imagine. My faith has been important, I’m so blessed in this life, I’m so happy for this moment.

‘I knew that if I didn’t give it my all I had no shot at winning, Aryna is an incredible player. Today was the first time I’ve ever seen my Dad cry.

‘He thinks he’s so hard! My dad brought me to this tournament to watch Venus and Serena so it’s incredible to be on this stage. I tried to Facetime my brother after but he didn’t answer.