Thursday, September 28, 2023 – A 14-year-old student has reportedly launched a violent attack against his teachers and schoolmates in a school in Spain.

The student reportedly pulled a large knife from his backpack and started “stabbing everyone who passed by” as classes began. He reportedly stabbed his teacher in the eye and also knifed two other pupils.

The teen then tried to hold his classmates hostage as staff were forced to restrain him. It was gathered that two teachers and two students were injured during the horror rampage which took place at Elena García Armada Institute in southern Spain, in the town of Jerez, by 8:30am today, September 28.

The female teacher who was stabbed in the face was rushed to hospital and is in a serious condition. Another member of staff, who is uninjured, came to her aid during the rampage.

The condition of the other victims is not currently known. The school was evacuated following the attack and the suspect is being held in custody.

The alleged attacker, who has not been named, is said to have autism according to some local reports. Emergency services rushed to the scene to treat the injured as concerned parents waited for news outside the gates.