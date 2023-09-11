Saturday, September 9, 2023 – There was drama in Migori County yesterday after violence erupted at Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s event, leading to the injuries of 11 individuals who were rushed to hospital.

Among those injured was former Suna West MP Joseph Ndiege.

The chaos began when youths, armed with machetes, insisted on searching all vehicles before they accessed Maranatha Church grounds, where the meeting was to take place.

Ndiege’s two vehicles, a Toyota Landcruiser V8 and a Toyota Probox, were denied entry, and the vehicles were pelted with stones by the youth.

According to photos of the chaotic event, the legislator’s windows were shattered as the youths targeted him and his supporters, leading them to leave the venue.

Those who sustained injuries were taken to Ojele Memorial Hospital in Migori.

Calm was restored shortly after Raila’s arrival at the venue, with Azimio supporters gathering around his vehicles.

The meeting was attended by Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, former Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria, Migori County Senator Eddy Gicheru Oketch, Migori County woman Representative Fatuma Mohamed, Nyatike MP Tom Mboya Odege and Awendo Constituency MP Walter Owino.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.