Thursday, August 10, 2023 – A young YouTube chef has allegedly confessed to murdering and dismembering his gay lover on Thailand’s Full Moon Party island.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre and actress Silvia Bronchalo is accused of battering Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga to death on Koh Pha Ngnan last Wednesday.

The 44-year-old’s body parts, including his hips and thighs, were found by shocked locals at a rubbish dump on Thursday, August 3.

Social media star Sancho, 29, had arrived in Thailand on July 31 as a tourist and had confessed to the authorities to killing Mr Arrieta in an argument over ‘sex and money’, local police said.

It was gathered that the chef cut the body into 14 pieces before dumping them in the sea and other places around the island before filing a missing persons report.

Officers claim the pair, who had been in a relationship for a year – knew each other before arriving on the island to attend a party together last week.

This morning the Spaniard was pictured in the company of police on a walk of the island, where he allegedly directed officers to a spot on the beach where he used to kayak to dump other body parts. Police divers later recovered the victim’s head and hands. He has now been detained in custody and put on suicide watch ahead of a court appearance in Thailand on Monday.

Police Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomjit said the chef would be charged with ‘premeditated murder and secretly moving or destroying a corpse to conceal a death or the cause of death’.

He said: ‘The suspect has confessed to being the one who killed Edwin Arrieta Arteaga and dismembered the body. He put the parts in a suitcase and left them in the sea.

‘He claimed that the victim was angry when he refused to sleep with him. Then he punched him in the head, causing him to fall over and hit the bathtub, so he cut the body to disguise the death.

‘Investigators found traces of the victim’s body in the hotel room the suspect booked.’

‘He admitted it,’ Koh Pha Ngan’s police chief Panya Niratimanon, told AFP, adding the investigation is ongoing.

‘The victim and the suspect knew each other before they came to Thailand, and his dubious activities indicate that he might murder the victim,’ Panya said.