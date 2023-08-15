Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – President William Ruto shocked everyone on Monday after he reinstated the fuel subsidy programme to cushion consumers from the skyrocketing pump prices.

This comes even after the president scrapped fuel subsidy, which was started by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming it was only benefiting “cartels”.

Kenyans have taken to social media asking why Ruto had reinstated the subsidy on fuel despite vehemently campaigning against it.

“Why are fuel subsidies back?” the user identified as common mwananchi posed.

In a quick rejoinder, Ruto’s Economic Advisor David Ndii, told off those critiquing the government’s decision.

In a statement, Ndii said they reinstated fuel subsidies because the Kenya Kwanza government had sealed all lope holes and that the country was no longer losing money to cartels.

“Maybe because we are not stealing the money,” David Ndii said in a tweet.

“While confirming the subsidy, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced that the government had opted to stabilize pump prices for the August-September cycle.

“The subsidy will see the price of petrol, diesel, and kerosene remain unchanged until September 2023.

This means that the government will subsidize petrol for Ksh7.33, diesel for Ksh3.59, and kerosene for Ksh5.74 from Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST