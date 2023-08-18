Friday, August 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has nominated Renson Mulele Ingonga as the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In a memo forwarded to the National Assembly yesterday, the Head of State noted that Ingonga is a qualified legal practitioner who will serve with honor.

Ruto, therefore, asked Members of the National Assembly to vet the nominee according to the provisions of the law.

Ingonga was among the other 30 candidates who were shortlisted for interviews which took place in Nairobi for more than one week.

In the end, the selection panel submitted to Ruto a list of three qualified candidates, from whom he picked Ingonga.

Ingonga is an Assistant Director at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

He is currently the Head of the North Eastern Area and the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Unit at the ODPP.

He is a career prosecutor who has been serving at the prosecution’s office for nearly a decade.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Laws degree in International Criminal Law from the University of Cape Town.

He is also a certified mediator and arbitrator.

Ingonga has extensive experience in criminal law, with a particular focus on corruption and economic crimes.

He is a passionate advocate for justice and human rights.

He is committed to ensuring that the law is applied fairly and impartially, regardless of the circumstances.

The panel underscored the qualifications and experience required for the position of DPP, which include a law degree from a recognized university.

Ingonga also met the requirement of being admitted as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and having served for at least 10 years as a professionally qualified magistrate.

As DPP, Ingonga will be the head of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which is the national prosecuting authority in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST