Monday, August 21, 2023 – Economist David Ndii has maintained that former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his cronies fleeced the Kenyan taxpayers but suggested that the loot cannot be recovered.

Ndii was defending the government after its move to stabilise fuel prices that Kenyans had decried their exorbitant rates.

He claimed that the monies in the petroleum development levy meant to control the fuel prices were stolen by the bureaucrats in the past regime, leaving a shortfall that Kenyans are currently servicing.

“Uhuru emptied the petroleum development levy stabilisation kitty.

“He then raided Exchequer for subsidy.

“We found arrears of KSh50 billion.”

“After stopping the subsidy, we paid some from the PDL and the rest with a special bond.

“That is how we can restore stabilisation using PDL,” said Ndii.

He went on to assert that Kenyans would have to fill the shortfall occasioned by supposed theft for a long time.

“Uhuru and his family and cronies stole and squandered a lot of money.

“We will pay the price for a long time.

“No amount of trolling and social media scrubbing will change that.

“Facts are stubborn things,” added Ndii.

On why the government had not moved to recover the said loot, Ndii stated that no commitment was made with respect to it.

“Did we promise to? I was for amnesty and why but you all opposed it or kept silent. Hold your peace,” he stated.

The Kenya Kwanza government bureaucrats are on record claiming that they inherited empty coffers from Uhuru’s administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST