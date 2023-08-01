Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Renowned televangelist Ezekiel Odiero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church claims that cockroaches, bedbugs, and rats carry a spirit of poverty.

Pastor Ezekiel made the revelations while preaching to his congregants in his expansive Maveuni church which is flocked by people of all walks of life.

Ezekiel said that when you see a lot of cockroaches, bedbugs, and rats in your house that do not die even after applying all types of insecticides, they might be carrying a spirit of poverty.

He urged his followers to go for deliverance if they encounter ‘stubborn’ cockroaches, bedbugs, and rats in their houses.

“Hio ni roho ya umaskini (that is a spirit of poverty),” he said.

