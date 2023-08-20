Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed never to restore the security details of Raila Odinga and other Azimio leaders.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu, Gachagua noted that unless Azimio leaders show a commitment that they will not resume anti-government protests, they will not have their security which was withdrawn during the demos restored.

According to Gachagua, the Kenya Kwanza government will review the Opposition leaders’ security after they show good behavior.

“When they are of good behavior, we shall review and we are reviewing.

“It’s not just governors, even presidential candidates, running mates and senior people including the former vice president and ministers,” Gachagua stated.

The second in command pointed out that the Opposition coalition has been calm in recent days and their leaders will have their security restored once the government is sure they will not call for another set of protests.

“If these demonstrations are over and there are no issues, you will get your officers back and continue with life.

“That is all we are saying.

“From what I can see I think it looks like it’s over, once we are sure it is over you will have your officers back,” Gachagua added.

