Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has been captured on video having a hilarious exchange with a transport official who wanted to take photos with him after giving him a ticket for parking on double yellows.

Guardiola who refused to take photos with the official, was heard telling him “you have to pay for the picture, give me £35 for the picture.”

Double yellow lines are used to mark lengths of road where there is no waiting at any time, even when the controlled parking zone hours are not operational.

Watch