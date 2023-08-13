Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of failing the country to the point that Kenyans were forced to demonstrate against him and his government.

Speaking yesterday, Raila said the protests were not purely because Azimio had convened them, but because of the tough economic situation that Kenyans are facing.

“People have a reason to go to the streets, they are not mad to go to the streets because Raila has said so,” he said.

He said Kenyans have raised fundamental issues the Kenya Kwanza regime has ignored.

“They are going to the streets because they have a good reason.

“They are talking of the high cost of living, high taxation and education of their children, and electoral justice.

“All these are very fundamental issues Kenyans are raising against this regime,” Raila added.

He noted that the President William Ruto-led administration must be called out for its shortcomings, adding that they will not stop in ensuring that Kenyans get what they deserve.

“This regime must stand condemned and we will not be cowed.”

“Ruto does not own Kenya. Kenya does not consist of only two tribes it consists of 46 tribes even those who did not vote for Kenya Kwanza are Kenyans and have a right to demand services,” Raila stated.

Raila spoke in Kisumu, where he had attended a church opening ceremony for the Othoo Seventh Day Adventist church.

