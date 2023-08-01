Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – A former commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) feel betrayed by President William Ruto after he agreed to dialogue with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for the sake of the country.

Speaking during an interview, the former IEBC Commissioner, Prof Abdi Guliye, complained that the proposed talks between the two leaders were a mockery for the IEBC institution and the electoral process.

He wondered why they were forced to put in a lot of work only for the two leaders to explore possibilities of uniting in running the country or sharing power.

“The Commission deployed in excess of 400,000 personnel across the country (during the August 9, 2022, general election).

“You spend a lot of time and thereafter you do not respect the outcome.

“It is a mockery of democracy,” he complained.

Guliye, who was among four IEBC officials who announced Ruto’s win, further remarked that elections in Kenya were becoming an unnecessarily expensive affair, especially if after every cycle candidates would challenge legitimate results.

“Kenyans need to decide whether they want a competitive election or have political barons sit under a tree or State House and agree on how to share power,” the former IEBC commissioner noted.

While the government and opposition have stated that they do not want to have an arrangement that would lead to a coalition government or akin to power sharing, Guliye believes that the talks are aimed at achieving just that.

The Kenyan DAILY POST