Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has told Raila Odinga to stop threatening President William Ruto with another round of demonstrations.

Speaking in Nyeri County yesterday, Ichung’wah said Azimio will not intimidate the Kenya Kwanza bipartisan team through threats and blackmail.

He noted that the Kenya Kwanza side will only negotiate with Azimio on the basis of mutual respect.

The Kikuyu MP noted that the Opposition is free to return to the anti-government demos, adding that they will be dealt with by the police.

“We are ready to engage with you on the basis of mutual respect. Not with threats, not with blackmail.

“You must not blackmail us so that if we don’t do what you want, you will go back to the streets.

“If you want to go back you are free you will deal with the people you will meet there,” said Ichung’wah.

His remarks come after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga threatened to announce the resumption of anti-government protests if the new bipartisan team does not agree on issues affecting the country within thirty days.

The former Prime Minister who was speaking in Siaya County on Saturday said the opposition is open to negotiating with the government but will not settle for anything less than what they are demanding.

