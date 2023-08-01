Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has indirectly admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not the enemy of the Kenyan people but Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is.

This follows Gachagua’s spirited efforts to sabotage dialogue between President William Ruto and Raila for the sake of the country.

Speaking in Kakamega yesterday, Khalwale reprimanded Mount Kenya leaders, including Gachagua, arguing that they were unconscious of the gravity of the talks between the government and the opposition.

According to Khalwale, Central Kenya leaders harboured selfish interests and were out to derail the talks by issuing insensitive demands.

“I have heard Mount Kenya leaders issuing demands that the Deputy President must be in the talks between President William Ruto and Honourable Raila Odinga.

“I would like to tell them that such demands are premature and are not good for the country,” Khalwale urged his Mount Kenya colleagues in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

He thus warned that the rise of splinter groups seeking to satisfy personal interests would weaken the government ahead of the discussions between the two leaders.

Khalwale thus urged the politicians to embrace the talks, emphasizing that they are crucial for the country’s prosperity.

He also explained that Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga already discussed the perimeters of the talks, including the composition of the committee that will spearhead the negotiations.

The President, he advised, should be allowed to exercise leadership and act without being coerced by leaders advocating for regional interests.

“Ruto and Raila first met and discussed the way forward when no one else was in that room.

“It is not right for Gachagua to demand inclusion in the talks.

“President Ruto and Raila would rather sit down and talk, and fail to agree within a meeting rather than the opposition taking to the streets causing loss of lives,” Khalwale cautioned.

Nonetheless, the lawmaker passionately urged the President and his nemesis to rise above partisanship as the country was optimistic about the prospects of the talks.

“We have no problem if the two will confront each other in that meeting room but we don’t want ordinary people combating each other due to political disagreements,” Khalwale stated.

