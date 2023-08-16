Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has broken his silence on the Uasin Gishu scholarship saga in which leaders, led by Senator Jackson Mandago, stole millions from unsuspecting parents.

Speaking in Eldoret Town during the devolution conference, Ruto told Mandago and his friends who stole millions from parents in the Finland and Canada scholarship saga to return the money or face the music.

According to Ruto, the saga which has been making headlines for weeks, was embarrassing.

He noted that such incidences will no longer happen under his watch.

He noted it was an embarrassment for anyone to steal money meant for the education of the youth.

He said those involved should carry their own cross.

This comes after a Nakuru court issued a warrant of arrest against Senator Jackson Mandago and three others over claims of abuse of office and stealing.

The others are; Joseph Kipkemoi Maritim, Meshak Rono, and Joshua Kipkemoi Lelei.

They are set to face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, stealing, and abuse of office.

They are also accused of forgery.

They are accused of conspiring to steal Sh1 billion from an account domiciled at the Kenya Commercial Bank in Eldoret registered under the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund meant for overseas university fees for students under Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education Programme.

Police have also called on Mandago to surrender at the nearest police station.

They also claimed that the legislator went into hiding on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST