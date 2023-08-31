Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has spelt doom on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s plans to dismantle cartels, enhance labour conditions, and boost farmers’ earnings, saying he will fail spectacularly.

Speaking during an interview, the renegade UDA MP voiced her concerns, noting that historical government interventions in the agriculture sector have often led to unfavorable outcomes for farmers.

According to her, Gachagua’s strategies for the coffee, tea, and milk industries are likely to falter unless he actively engages with the farmers themselves.

“I do not want to sound like the prophet of doom, but these reforms will fail,” she remarked.

The MP asserted that previous administrations’ efforts had failed due to flawed strategies and lack of proper research.

She contended that unless the farmers are presented with tangible results, they would be reluctant to embrace the Deputy President’s reform initiatives.

To back up her argument, Wamuchomba questioned why there have been few coffee buyers at auctions since the mega Coffee Stakeholders Conference held in Meru in June.

“When the auction was opened only 3,000 bags were sold and they were used to sell 20,000 bags,” she stated.

She also disclosed that following the government’s revocation of licenses from numerous coffee millers, farmers were grappling with significant challenges, including heightened incidents of theft.

The lawmaker proposed that farmers should have the autonomy to conduct their business without unnecessary government intervention.

“We should stop overcontrolling the farmer, a coffee farmer for example should be paid within seven days. It doesn’t matter if it’s procedural or not, let us not frustrate the farmer,” she added.

Wamuchomba further opposed the introduction of the Coffee Board of Kenya which had earlier been scrapped. She contended that the introduction would only overburden the farmer.

