Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned Kalenjins never to demonstrate over the poor state of the roads in Rift Valley.

Speaking in Sossiot grounds in Belgut Constituency, Murkomen told residents of Kericho County to stop embarrassing the Kenya Kwanza government by holding protests over poor conditions of roads in the region.

He expressed his disappointment as he recounted the recent viral news coverage of demonstrations highlighting the dilapidated state of the Kapsoit-Sossiot-Sondu road.

“We are cognizant of our obligation to Kericho residents, just as we owe all Kenyans, to construct and maintain roadways.

“While some of Kericho’s roads remain in good condition, there are undoubtedly those that have fallen into disrepair.

“We acknowledge this reality and are committed to addressing it,” he said.

Nonetheless, Murkomen unveiled plans to prioritise the contentious Kapsoit-Sossiot road as part of an extensive road development project in Kericho.

Scheduled for commencement by February next year, the road construction project holds significant importance.

“Resist the urge to stage protests along this roadway, and instead, if you intend to cultivate bananas, do so within the confines of your private farms,” said Murkomen.

Notably, another road on the government’s agenda is the Kabianga-Changquary route.

“We implore the public to exercise patience as we diligently carry out our duties.

“Rather than resorting to drastic measures, remember that the government remains committed to the well-being of this region.

“We shall not falter in our efforts,” said Murkomen.

