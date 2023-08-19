Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for threatening to recall US Ambassador Meg Whitman, for interfering with Kenyan matters.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua told Raila to accept that he is an ordinary citizen and does not have the authority to even sack his own Assistant Chief in Bondo, Siaya County.

“You are an ordinary citizen. You (Raila) are saying that you can fire the US Ambassador to Kenya but you can’t even sack your own Assistant Chief in Bondo,” said Gachagua.

Raila, on Thursday, told Ambassador Whitman to keep off internal Kenyan matters, adding that Kenya is not a US colony.

“I want to tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not the United States or a colony of the United States.

“Keep your mouth shut while here otherwise we will call for your recall back to your country,” the opposition chief stated.

He said this after the US Ambassador claimed the 2022 General Elections were free and fair.

President William Ruto earlier defended the US Ambassador, noting that it will be ungrateful to attack the US government yet it is creating opportunities and marketing Kenya.

The Head of State pointed out that Ambassador Whitman’s statements about Kenya during the Devolution Conference were facts.

