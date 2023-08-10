Thursday, August 10, 2023 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has indirectly admitted that he was incompetent as far as Wordcoin saga is concerned.

Speaking when he appeared before MPs to shed light on various issues in his ministry, Owalo clarified the circumstances that led to conflicting statements from his ministry and the Ministry of Interior regarding the Worldcoin saga.

He explained that the disparity in the statements was based on his ministry’s assessment which had initially established that Worldcoin’s operations in the country at the time were legal and above board.

Owalo expressed regret over the situation, clarifying that his ministry never intended to portray the government negatively or as a confused administration.

He emphasised that his ministry has since implemented the appropriate corrective actions.

“At the moment, the information which I had indicated that the company was legally collecting and processing data in the country.

“Worldcoin was not registered as a company in Kenya but a data processor, which means, under Data Protection Act, they were rightfully in the country,” Owalo stated.

Owalo was hard-pressed to explain his source of information, which seemed to differ from that of Interior CS Kindiki.

The MPs also wanted to know why a company blocked from processing data in another country was freely allowed to harvest data in Kenya.

Responding to the question, Owalo explained that Worldcoin presented itself as a safe technology company by virtue of its vast experience in the world of data mining and processing.

At the time, the cabinet secretary claimed that Worldcoin had sought clearance from the relevant agencies months before beginning harvesting data by scanning Kenyans’ eyes.

However, minutes later, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki stated that the cryptocurrency firm was not licensed to operate in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.