MUTAHI NGUNYI

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Celebrated Policial Analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi has admitted that he was hired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to campaign against President William Ruto.

This comes after he defected from Raila Odinga’s Azimio to Ruto’s camp.

In a statement on Monday, Ngunyi said he misjudged Ruto and that he had changed his mind.

“I have defected to William Ruto. I misjudged him using the Dynasty lens.

“But if the facts change, you must change your mind. And only a fool does not change his mind.

“I started project #HustlerNation. Now I must complete it,” he said in a Tweet.

However, in a quick rejoinder, lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi rubbished Mutahi Ngunyi’s defection to Kenya Kwanza political camp.

He termed Mutahi Ngunyi’s defection as a move in a leisurely manner, adding that it was not worth it to the Kenya Kwanza political camp.

“Prof, you were ordered or told to hate William Ruto.

“You were not strong or smart enough to think for yourself.

“The defection of a poodle is worthless.

“We are only interested in that of the master,” he tweeted.

But in response, Ngunyi admitted that he was a gun for hire after paying allegiance to the head of state, adding that he was a dog of war.

“For the record: I am a gun for hire. And then? What will you do about it? I am a dog of war. A dog for hire.

“A mercenary for the public good. I do not care about credibility. It never fed my children. What I know to be true is this: class war is loading. And Ruto is the driver,” Ngunyi posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST