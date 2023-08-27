Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Terry Funk is dead.

He died at the age of 79 as confirmed by WWE star, Ric Flair. He tweeted;

“In My Entire Life. I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder.

Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace, My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling.”

Funk broke into the wrestling world in 1965 and went on to perform in rings all over the world for the next five decades.

He competed in a bunch of different promotions in his career, including All Japan Pro Wrestling, the WWE, the WCW, and the ECW.

He held various championship belts at times in most of the orgs too.

Funk also enjoyed a career on the silver screen, earning a significant role in Patrick Swayze’s classic, bar-brawling action film “Road House.”