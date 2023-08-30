Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – American professional wrestler, Bray Wyatt was reportedly not wearing his doctor-recommended heart defibrillator when he shockingly passed away last week.

The three-time World Champion, whose real name was Windham Lawrence Rotunda, had been battling heart complications weeks before his death.

According to police records, Wyatt told his fiancé, WWE ring announcer JoJo, that he was going to take a nap. However, she became worried after hearing his alarm going off for about an hour without him waking.

Upon going to check on him she then discovered his body turning blue as he was lying in bed. Bray was not breathing, prompting JoJo to call 911 as her mother attempted CPR. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wyatt’s family members told officers he had developed heart complications that led to him having a ‘weak lower part of his heart’, after developing heart issues after catching COVID back in March of this year.

TMZ’s report states that Wyatt had been hospitalized over an issue with his heart just a week before his death and during a follow-up appointment he was advised by doctors to wear an external defibrillator. The device was designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

The report from TMZ seemingly falls in line with the initial report by Sean Ross Sapp of fightful.com.

In the hours after Wyatt’s death was announced by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Ross took to X to report: ‘I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery.’

‘Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.’