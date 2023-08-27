Sunday, August 27, 2023 – American professional wrestler, Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36 after battling a ‘life-threatening illness.

Wyatt’s death was announced in a tweet by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, who said: ‘Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today.

‘Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.’

The three-time WWE world champion had not competed since his win over LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble back in January.

Reports had stated he was nearing a return after recently being cleared to return to the ring.

WWE had been taking precautions to ensure his long-term health will be stable following the illness, which was believed to have been both career and life-threatening.

According to the report, the Florida-born star’s outlook had improved significantly, and the company was mapping out creative plans for the former WWE champion.

Wyatt is survived by his ex-wife Samantha Rotunda and their two daughters, as well as his fiancé WWE ring announcer JoJo and their two children.

Shortly after the news of Wyatt’s passing tributes started to pour in from some of the biggest names in the wrestling world.