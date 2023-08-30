Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Socialite Shakilla has explained why she feels women expire faster than men.

Speaking at a recent event, the socialite advised women with “opportunities” at a young age to use them well as they won’t last forever.

She asked such women to build a house and do nice things for themselves.

Shakilla further opined that when women reach ages 28-30, they are already “old” and their husbands will be looking for young girls like her.

