Thursday, August 17, 2023 – A 35-year-old pregnant woman, Busisiwe Ngubo, was among four women who were brutally killed in separate incidents across KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Ngubo, who was pregnant with twins, was found dead a kilometre away from her home in the Ehlanzeni area in the Ubuhlebezwe local municipality on Monday, August 14, 2023.

She was supposed to give birth to her twins on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. KwaZulu-Natal provincial social development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, said Ngubo left her residence after receiving a call from her police officer boyfriend.

“It is alleged she had been strangled and her body was discarded on the roadside. The victim was on the verge of delivering twins, a joyous occasion that was tragically cut short,” Khoza said.

“Reports indicate Ngubo had left her residence after receiving a call from her police officer boyfriend.

She had shared information with relatives on the plan and they were aware of her intentions to travel to hospital as she was about to deliver.

The shocking nature of this crime has left the community reeling,” Khoza sent her heartfelt condolences to the family.

“Our thoughts are with the grieving family and friends during this trying period,” she said. Khoza has made an impassioned plea to law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough and swift investigation into this appalling crime.

“We demand nothing less than a rigorous pursuit of justice in this case. The individual responsible for this heinous act must be apprehended promptly and the full force of the law should be brought to bear on them,“ said Khoza.

Khoza emphasised the imperative of eradicating violence against women, especially within intimate relationships.

“The loss of Ms. Ngubo is a stark reminder of the pressing need to address gender-based violence and to foster a culture of respect, equality and safety.”