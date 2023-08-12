Saturday, August 12, 2023 – An American woman was arrested this week for performing a sex act on her dog after her ex discovered disturbing footage of the encounter on security cameras and turned it over to police.

Brittany McClure, 30, was arrested for sodomy and animal abuse for the alleged assault of the couple’s dog Max, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend found a video of her performing the act on their dog while reviewing footage on surveillance cameras he set up in the living room of their shared home in Taylor, according to the outlet.

Police said that the man turned the six minutes of footage, which he described as highly upsetting, over to investigators.

“In that video, it shows defendant Brittany McClure lying on the living room floor on a mattress with a blanket. She opens the blanket and calls the dog over,” Taylor Detective, Philip Collop said in court on Wednesday, according to Fox 2.

“She is heard saying ‘good boy’.”

Another police with the Taylor police department said he never saw something as shocking in his over two decades as a professional police officer.

“[It was] plain as day: his ex-girlfriend performing fellatio on their dog named Max and her attempts to get Max to reciprocate,” Lt. Frank Canning said.

“Kind of an interest in fetish stuff that was seen on the internet. I don’t know that any justification could justify these acts. She did own up to performing these acts on Max.”

McClure told police that the caught-on-camera beastality was the only time she did sex acts with their dog.

“Thankfully the video was captured,” Canning said, according to Fox 2. “I would hate for this to become a regular thing for Max.”

Max was not injured and was returned to the care of McClure’s ex, police said.

McClure was ordered to have no contact with animals and was held on a bond of $10000, the local station reported.