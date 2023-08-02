Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – President William Ruto should fire Attorney General Justin Muturi as soon as possible for misadvising him to lift the ban on logging.

This is after Environment and Lands Court sitting in Nairobi suspended Ruto’s directive that lifted a countrywide ban on logging.

Justice Angote noted that the application that was filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) was duly merited and certified as urgent by the Court.

Consequently, Justice Angote asked the Respondents, including Attorney General and five other interested parties to file their responses within five days.

“Orders are granted staying the Government directive on the revocation of the Gazette Notices previously issued for de-gazettement of Forest areas/designating areas as Forests and the and re-introduction of the Shamba System.”

“The Petitioner, which in this case is the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has leave to file a Further Affidavit within 3 days of service,” Justice Angote ordered.

Further, the Judge ordered that the application be heard inter partes virtually on Monday, August 14, at 10 am, when the court will review the orders and give directions.

In what would be seen as the first victory for the Law Society of Kenya, Justice Angote granted three prayers that the Lawyers’ body had sought, including blocking the implementation of Ruto’s order on logging.

Ruto announced on Sunday, July 2, 2023, that he was lifting the ban on logging that had been in place since 2018.

The ban was put in place to protect Kenya’s forests from illegal logging and to help the country meet its climate change goals.

However, Ruto noted that the ban had led to job losses and economic hardship in some parts of the country and that lifting it would help to create jobs and boost the economy.

The decision to lift the ban has been met with mixed reactions.

Environmentalists have expressed concern that it will lead to increased deforestation and damage to Kenya’s forests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.