Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has stood by his statement, indicating that both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party will hold mediation talks.

In an interview with KTN News on Monday, Ichung’wah insisted that the issues that he released in his statement are the issues up for discussion.

“The five agenda items are what we were to form a committee on.

“But again, Kenyans need to ask themselves, why would two eminent persons with the name of a president, the republic, and a former prime minister agree to form a committee to discuss nothing?” he posed.

The National Assembly Majority leader claimed that his colleagues in Azimio know those five issues are agreed on.

“The question of the cost of living was discussed and it was agreed that it is the work of any government anywhere in the world to deal with the issues of the cost of living and the issues that concern the people,” he said.

According to Ichung’wah, it is also the duty and responsibility of any opposition or any minority party within any democracy to criticise, and offer alternatives but it is not their work to force a government to implement their manifesto.

“A government is elected to implement its manifesto and it is agreed that the Kenya Kwanza manifesto is the one that won the election.

“It is what was sold to the people.

“The president has a duty and a responsibility to prove to Kenyans that what he told them during the campaigns was not just empty talk but something that he was meant to do,” Ichung’wah further explained

