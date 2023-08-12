Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has accused Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome of double standards in crowd control during demonstrations.

In a statement during the requiem mass for victims of police brutality in Siaya, Karua alleged that whereas anti-riot police used excessive force against demonstrators during anti-government protests leading to deaths in some areas, parents and students who held demos in Eldoret to demand a refund of their funds in the Finland education programme were left to roam freely by police.

“I have seen police for two days allow demonstrations and that is what the Constitution says.

” I would not want them to be teargassed or killed but I have now understood that police know the laws of Kenya,” she said.

“Kumbe Koome unajua sheria. Kumbe ile siku unatupia Azimio teargas, unaleta fujo, mnapiga watu, kuwaua na hizo vifaa vyenu na kuwaua na bunduki, kumbe unatenda maovu ukijua. Deliberate wrongdoing,” she added.

Karua alleged that some of the victims died from police brutality even though they never took part in the street protests as was the case of two brothers in Nyalenda estate in Kisumu who were beaten a day after the protests.

She said despite the brutality, Azimio will continue exercising its constitutional right to picket and pursue justice for those killed in the course of action.

“I want to tell my brothers participating in the talks (with Kenya Kwanza) led by my brother Kalonzo Musyoka.

“Don’t agree to be silenced and fail to mention the deaths and justice.

“If you are silenced and fail to mention that, just know that even your own lives will not be guaranteed,” Karua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST