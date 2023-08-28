Monday, August 28, 2023 – British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has cautioned his followers to be wary of being good.

He is of the opinion that while it is good to be a good person, one has to keep a “cold heart.”

In a post shared on his Snapchat, Joshua stated that no matter the good a person does, humans tend to forget it all when the person does one bad thing.

