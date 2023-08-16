Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – One of the main suspects behind the cold-blooded murder of a DCI detective has been arrested and the motorbike used as the gateway means during the incident impounded.

In a stealth operation mounted by sleuths from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau based at the DCI Nairobi regional command, the miscreant was flushed out of his hideout in Ruthingiti, Kiambu County.

Alex Wanjiru, 23, who was part of the miscreant gang involved in the cold-blooded murder of our colleague detective David Mayaka, had escaped from Kayole immediately after the incident and sought refuge at his grandmother’s home in Ruthingiti, Kikuyu sub-county before detectives tracked him down.

Earlier, the detectives had impounded the motorbike used by the thugs on the fateful night, a red Boxer registration number KMGJ 350V.

This is after conducting thorough forensic investigations that placed the suspect and his accomplices at the scene of the incident, at the exact time of the murder.

A comprehensive analysis conducted by ballistic experts based at the DCI National Forensic Lab has since linked the firearm that fired the fatal shot a C2, to 5 previous robbery incidents in the city.

So far, detectives have also identified the two other thugs involved in the murder most foul.

They are the main suspect Henry Njihia who fired the shots that took Detective Mayaka’s life and John Kamau aka Faruk, who is also armed with a Glock pistol.

The duo are on our radar and it’s only a matter of time before their fate is sealed.

Detective Mayaka who was based at DCI Makadara was driving home in the company of his wife Kemunto Mayaka on August 8, at around 10 pm when they were accosted by the three-man gang riding on a motorbike.

The officer had stopped his vehicle to change a flat tyre when the thugs struck, in a heart-wrenching scene that was captured by CCTV cameras mounted at an adjacent building.

