Friday, August 11, 2023 – WhatsApp has introduced screen sharing as its latest feature to enhance the video-calling experience on its platform.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg who made the announcement, said the new feature will allow users to share documents, photos, and even shopping carts with contacts available on video calls.

The feature has been under development for several months, with beta testers receiving it in May. To use it, you simply tap the Share icon and then select whether you want to share a specific app or your whole screen. This process is reminiscent of how screen sharing works on Zoom and Google Meet.

While it’s not certain if this move by WhatsApp is aimed at competing with web conferencing platforms like Zoom and Google Meet, the feature does have versatile applications beyond business purposes.

It can be helpful for providing tech support to family members, expanding its usability beyond just presentations.