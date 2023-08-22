Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – A woman linked to drug trafficking has been arrested after detectives launched a manhunt for her.

Nancy, popularly known as “Mathe Wa Ngara” over her alleged drug deals, was arrested by detectives trailing her for hours and driven to the DCI headquarters for grilling ahead of the planned arraignment on Tuesday.

Detectives said she had been hiding since last Tuesday when police raided her den in Ngara.

After she was arrested and taken to DCI headquarters, she started shedding tears and wailing.

According to Cyprian Nyakundi, she was trying to show the soft side of a mother after being labelled a hardcore drug mafia.

Nyakundi noted that she is a good actor and accused the DCI of messing up the case by arresting the wrong woman.

“By shedding tears and wailing, the real Mathe Wa Ngara is trying to show the ‘soft side of a mother being framed’ as opposed to the hardcore mafia Kenyans expected to see.

“She is a good actor and now that DCI messed up the case/or deliberately helped her, she will be free’’ Nyakundi tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.