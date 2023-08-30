Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Members of the Kiambu County Assembly have once again threatened to impeach Governor Kimani Wamatangi, after accusing him of inflating the price of chicks purchased by the county.

While holding a press address outside the county offices on Tuesday, the MCAs claimed that the Wamatangi-led administration purchased chicks at Ksh1,000, yet they were retailing for about Ksh100 in markets.

The county officials further accused the current administration of graft, including mismanagement of county funds and uneven distribution of resources.

However, what irked the MCAs more was that Wamatangi allegedly belittled them by failing to recognize their crucial role in the county leadership.

“The governor has a problem with decision-making. Our county chief officers have never been in place since their shortlisting, which was done in October last year.

“The shortlisting was done but up to now the members who were shortlisted have not been appointed one year down the line,” one of the MCAs stated.

Consequently, the MCAs also demanded an explanation for the failure of the governor’s office to show accountability on development expenditure despite the County Assembly allocating Ksh4 billion meant for development projects.

Thus, they called for an immediate forensic audit of all county projects and programmes, expressing dissatisfaction and dismay with the funds channelled toward county projects.

Wamatangi, who has been at loggerheads with a section of MCAS since his election in August 2022, purchased 120,000 one-month-old improved Kienyeji chicks and donated them to women practising poultry farming in the county.

According to Wamatangi, farmers in the area would use the chicks as seed capital in preparation for supplying the birds to support the County Government’s Early Childhood Education feeding programme.

