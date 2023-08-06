Sunday, August 6, 2023 – President William Ruto lost his cool and lectured his staff while addressing a roadside rally in Nyeri.

The head of state was addressing a mammoth crowd but some of the people he was addressing could not hear him.

This forced him to cut short his speech and instruct his staff to set up the sound system properly so that everyone can hear him.

“Wewe acha kuzubaa, bure kabisa,” Ruto was heard saying in the video.

The video has sparked different reactions among social media users.

While some people praised him for being a perfectionist, others said that he needs to manage his anger.

Watch video and reactions.

