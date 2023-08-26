Saturday, August 26, 2023 – Alvin Wetangula, the son of the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, is officially off the market.

Alvin tied the knot on Saturday with his fiancée Naisula Leteipan in a ceremony graced by the who is who in society.

While sharing photos of the wedding on the X social platform, Wetangula expressed his excitement and reminisced about his son’s journey of growth.

He also went on to advise the newlywed couple on matters of love and marriage.

He wrote: “I remember the first time I held you in my arms, and now, seeing you take this step towards building your own family fills me with a mix of emotions – nostalgia for the little boy you were, and excitement for the amazing man you’ve become,”

“Always remember, love is not just about the beautiful moments; it’s about standing together during the storms and finding strength in each other’s presence,”

“Your mother and I are here to guide you, just as we have throughout your life.

“May your marriage be as strong as the values we’ve instilled in you and as enduring as the memories we’ve shared together,”

