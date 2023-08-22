Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – West Ham star, Lucas Paqueta is reportedly being investigated by the Football Association for potential betting breaches.

Premier League champions, Manchester City were interested in signing Paqueta this summer after approaching his club with a £70million offer and even increased their interest after the injury to Kevin De Bruyne.

On Friday morning, it emerged that talks over the move had collapsed with sources citing ‘confidential’ issues.

According to Mail Online, the 25-year-old Brazilian is the subject of an FA investigation over allegations of gambling on football.

The specifics are yet to be revealed while West Ham nervously wait to see if it will lead to Paqueta being charged by the authorities. It is understood the probe centres on bets placed in Brazil.

Sources close to Paqueta say he denies placing bets. However, Paqueta is said to be deeply shocked by the allegations, with the player said to be privately claiming his innocence.

Sources have indicated that Paqueta will now seek advice from his legal team as the FA’s investigation gets underway.

Those discussions are likely to have already started.