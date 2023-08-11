Friday, August 11, 2023 – West Ham have an agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign defender Harry Maguire in a deal worth in the region of £30m.

The Red Devils are desperate to cash in on the services of the centre-back this summer, having recently stripped him of the club captaincy

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem but talks are still ongoing on the details of his exit from United.

West Ham are optimistic about completing the signing having had a £20m bid for the England international rejected last month.

According to The Athletic, West Ham’s £30million bid for Maguire has now been accepted. Maguire was previously reluctant to join West Ham this summer and had insisted that he wanted to stay and fight for his place in Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven.

However, the Hammers appear to have convinced the 30-year-old of their project as personal terms are no longer expected to be an issue.

England coach, Gareth Southgate is said to have been in contact with Maguire and indicated to him that failing to play regularly for United will impact his place in England’s international squad.